DEI hosts 23rd Old Fashioned Downtown Car Show

EATON — Antique, hot rod and classic cars filled the streets of downtown Eaton as Downtown Eaton Inc hosted the 23rd Annual Old-Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Despite the hot day with temperatures well into the nineties, participants and attendees were not deterred from the event that last from noon to 8 p.m.

DEI reported over 200 vehicles registered for the event, representing all eras for car enthusiasts of any age to view as they lined Main and Cherry Streets. DEI estimates, in addition to the participants, well over 1,000 community members enjoyed the car displays, entertainment, kid’s bounce house, and food and beverage vendors.

Fan favorite entertainment acts included duo Daniel French & Amanda Montgomery; local ladies’ singing group, Something Good; and main stage band, The Antiques.

The evening was capped off with an awards ceremony where various grand prizes, 50/50 raffle, and Top 50 entries were presented thanks to local business sponsors.

“The purpose of our organization is to reinvigorate the downtown through community involvement, economic vitality, and promotion,” Downtown Eaton Inc President Scott Davidson said. “This event, along with the upcoming Truck Show [on] Sept. 25 and the Food Truck & Craft Fest [on] Oct. 23 are ways to reinforce that purpose and have fun at the same time.

“We appreciate our sponsors, participants, and volunteers so much, as they are the foundation to our success,” Davidson added. “A big thanks to all of those involved, including Eaton High School, the City of Eaton and local Fraternal Order of Police Association & Eaton EMS teams – we appreciate their partnership and integral assistance with all of our events.”

In addition to the remaining events in 2021, Downtown Eaton Inc is planning and poised to continue the tradition of hosting community shows in 2022. Look to see more events (and flower pots!) as the group grows and makes plans for additional local fun.

For those interested in becoming a member or sponsor for any upcoming DEI event, reach out to the organization’s Facebook page or by visiting www.DowntownEatonInc.org

