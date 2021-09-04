COVID-19 cases rising Preble

PREBLE COUNTY — Recent data from Preble County Public Health shows COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The seven-day moving average showed 144 new cases and an average of 352.23 cases per 100,000 residents, up 168.78 (92 percent) from last week.

As of Thursday, Sept. 2, Preble County has 358 active cases, up from 195 last week.

Preble County’s case rate has steadily risen since June, and is now at its highest since the beginning of 2021.

In an update on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the county also reported one additional COVID-19 death in the 70-79 age range.

Overall, there have been 109 COVID-19 deaths in Preble County and 4,315 total cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 314 county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Among COVID-19 deaths in Preble County, one was in the 40-49 age range, four were in the 50-59 range, 18 were in the 60-69 range, 43 were in the 70-79 range, and 43 were in the 80 and up range.

The overall case count (as of Aug. 31) breaks down to 568 cases in 0-19, 597 cases in 20-29, 577 cases in 30-39, 668 cases in 40-49, 662 cases in 50-59, 580 cases in 60-69, 413 cases in 70-79, and 250 cases for those 80 and up.

Preble County joins 86 other Ohio counties (Ashtabula County the lone outlier) that are classified as having a “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.

Regarding the county’s vaccination effort, as of Aug. 31, 15,176 county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 37.1 percent of the county’s population.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://www.preblecountyhealth.org.

