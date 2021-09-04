Commissioners discuss election equipment, other issues

EATON — The Preble County Commissioners met with Preble County Board of Elections officials on Monday, Aug. 30.

The commissioners were notified of pay increases for polling site managers and election workers, and discussed the Board of Election’s plans for new polling equipment.

The Board of Elections had previously announced changes in two polling locations for the Nov. 2 general election: Lewisburg Trinity Lutheran Church and Village of Verona Municipal Office.

Voters who previously voted at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg will now vote at the Tri-County North Community Association Community Center, 261 E. Clay St., Lewisburg and the voters at the Village of Verona Municipal Office will vote at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 3147 US Rt. 40 E., Lewisburg.

The Board of Elections said the decision was based on voter accessibility of the polling location, parking, and cost and time savings of election equipment testing and election related expenses.

In other business

The commissioners held a bid opening for a re-bid of a FY20 Community Development Block Grant funding for West Third Street Drainage and West Second and Voge Street improvement projects in West Alexandria.

The board also authorized payments including $4,304 (Preble County Sheriff); $1,709.04 (Commission); $2,724.50 (Certificate of Title); $3,000 (Engineer); $16,523 (Children Services) and $7,634 (Computerization for Common Pleas Court).

Expenditures were authorized for the purchase and warranty of a Lexmark XC4143 copier for Building Maintenance from Coronavirus Relief funds ($1,975.24), the purchase and warranty of a Simplex Water Softener for Building Maintenance ($3,500) and for the purchase of 18 stainless steel table tops for the Preble County Jail, from Coronavirus Relief funds ($12,240).

The board approved resolutions authorizing the use of a county credit yard for Land Use Management, Probate Court, Juvenile Court, Victim Witness, Sanitary Landfill and Clerk of Courts.

The board approved and signed a permit application for Downtown Eaton Inc for its Downtown Eaton Food Truck Rally & Craft Show in October due to a change of date.

The board also noted receipt of a letter from the Ohio EPA regarding explosive gas monitoring rule notification for the Preble County Landfill and noted receipt of an executed CRA agreement for Royal Canin.

Additionally, the board discussed various county health insurance issues, including the possibility of bringing Preble DD’s employees under the county health insurance plan. The board also certified waste disposal assessments to the Preble County Auditor.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday, excluding holidays, at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse. These meetings are open to the public.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr