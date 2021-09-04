News briefs

Camden to dedicate historical marker

The Village of Camden and the Camden Archives invites the public to its Ohio Historical Marker Dedication Ceremony honoring Old Camden Orchard Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. This historical cemetery, where early Camden area settlers and veterans from four wars are buried, was abandoned for over 130 years.

Now restored, the Cemetery has been deemed worthy of an Ohio Historical Marker. Several speakers will address the audience during the Marker unveiling ceremony. Covered seating will be provided.

Due to road construction on S.R. 725 West and unavailability of parking at the cemetery, guests are encouraged to park at the First Southern Baptist Church parking lots on North Liberty Street and West Central Avenue and ride the shuttle to the cemetery. Shuttle service will begin at 1:30 pm. For additional information, contact Janice Blevins at 937-689-0109 or Cherry Anderson at 937-974-5523.

City of Eaton financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Northside Chapel First Church of God hosting sale

Northside Chapel First Church of God is hosting a rummage and bake sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The sale, located at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden, will include clothing, household items, dishes cookware, collectibles, holiday items and much more.

Home cooked luncheon specials will also be served, including sandwiches and desserts. including pies, cakes, breads, candy and more.

Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities sets meeting date

The PCBDD Personnel and Finance Committee meeting will take place on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the PCBDD Administrative Office, and the PCBDD September Board Meeting will be held on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at the PCBDD Administrative Office.