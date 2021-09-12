Public Health reports new COVID-19 cases

PREBLE COUNTY — Recent data from Preble County Public Health shows COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

Compared to last week, the seven-day moving average showed 195 cases and an average of 476.98 (+124.75) cases per 100,000 residents, an increase of 66.67 percent.

As of Thursday, Sept. 7, Preble County has 425 active cases, up from 358 last week.

Preble County’s case rate has steadily risen since June, and is now at its highest since the beginning of 2021. Forty cases reported on Monday, Aug. 30, was the most in a single day since 48 were reported on Jan. 4.

Overall, there have been 109 COVID-19 deaths in Preble County and 4,526 (+221) total cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 321 (+7) county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Among COVID-19 deaths in Preble County, one was in the 40-49 age range, four were in the 50-59 range, 18 were in the 60-69 range, 43 were in the 70-79 range, and 43 were in the 80 and up range.

As of Sept. 7, the overall case count breaks down to 641 (+73) cases in the 0-19 range, 625 (+28) cases in 20-29, 612 (+35) cases in 30-39, 689 (+21) cases in 40-49, 688 (+26) cases in 50-59, 597 (+17) cases in 60-69, 425 (+12) cases in 70-79, and 259 (+9) cases for those 80 and up.

All Ohio counties are now classified as having a “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.

As of Sept. 7, 15,310 (+134) county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 37.4 percent of the county’s population.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://www.preblecountyhealth.org.