PCDL programs, services listed

New! Kids Grab & Go Crafts – All Branches

Kids grab and go kits are available at all branches, unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit. Supplies are limited.

September: Simple Sewing

Using the few simple supplies provided, kids can learn simple sewing and embroidery techniques. Supplies include embroidery hoop, burlap, plastic sewing needle, yarn and instructions.

New! Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – All Branches

Tween/Teen grab and go kits are available at all branches, unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit. Supplies are limited.

September: Dungeons & Dragons Beginner Kit

Enter the realm of tabletop roleplaying games. Before you start storming castles and slaying dragons, there’s a lot to learn, and our Dungeons & Dragons Beginner kit can help. The kit includes premade character sheets, set of dice, quick-start instructions, one-page introductory adventure and resources for more information.

New! Weekly Fall Storytimes and Crafts

The Preble Co. District Library is offering weekly storytime & craft programs in September at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Mondays at New Paris Branch: Storytimes at 5 p.m.

Wednesdays at West Manchester Branch: Fall Craft Corner.

Thursdays at Eldorado Branch: Fall Craft Corner.

New! Fall Fun for Everyone!

The Preble Co. District Library is offering various craft programs in September at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 at West Alexandria: Awesome Apple Activities and Fall Fun for Everyone at 5:30 p.m.

New! Tie Dye & Pizza Pie – Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

We are excited to welcome back our teen program! All teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join us outside the Eaton Library for a celebratory tie-dye and pizza party. Create a unique t-shirt, meet other teens and help brainstorm ideas for future teen programs! All materials and snacks will be provided. Registration is required. To register, visit the Eaton branch or call 937-456-4331.

New! How to Fill Out Online Forms! – Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

It seems like everything is online these days: bill payments, job applications, event registration forms, you name it. Unfortunately, finding and navigating these forms is not always easy!

Join us on Tuesday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library for a class designed to give you practice with accessing and completing online forms for jobs, financial help, etc. Laptops will be provided for in-class use. Knowledge of computer basics highly preferred. Class registration will be limited to five people.

New! Community Chalk Day – Friday, Sept. 24

Create your own chalk art for Preble County’s Community Chalk Day! Decorate your sidewalks, driveways and parking lots with positive messages and pictures! This is a community-wide event for Preble County. Businesses, organizations, families and individuals are encouraged to participate.

How to Celebrate:

Pick up a free chalk pack! These will be available to families while supplies last, from Sept. 20-24.

Create your art and send photos to youthservices@preblelibrary.org, or share your pictures with us online using #PrebleChalk2021.

Take a family walk around your neighborhood to see if you can find other artwork! Share your discoveries with us, if you’d like.

New! Eaton Library Fall Book Sale – Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Eaton Library book sale is back! We’re doing things a little differently this time. The sale will be one day: Saturday, Sept. 25. Get here early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, children’s books, CDs, and DVDs!

There are no set prices. All sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised will support the Eaton Library.

Other Library Program Offerings

September Teen Book Club – Unstoppable Moses by Tyler James Smith – Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome back to Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on Sept. 28 at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

Our discussions are casual. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood & figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads ( http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens!

Free Tutoring, Writing Help, and More Available!

Preble County residents have FREE access to on-demand, anytime, anywhere online learning assistance for all ages and levels. Brainfuse HelpNow™ allows students to communicate with live tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. To download the app, visit www.bit.ly/pcdlbrainfuseapp or to access HelpNow™ on your computer, visit www.bit.ly/pcdlbrainfuse.

Magnet of the Month Club (W. Alex Branch ONLY)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

TO PARTICIPATE:

Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets.

After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

MAGNETS AVAILABLE:

Sept – Pig Magnet

Oct – Jack-O-Lantern Magnet

Nov – Leaf Magnet

Dec – Gingerbread People

Genealogy Room Highlights

Research Your Family’s Past From Your Couch – Use Ancestry.com At Home

Access to Ancestry.com has been temporarily expanded to library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. Remote access is now available. Visit www.bit.ly/ancestrypcdl to start your research right now!

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

It’s finally that time of year – birds are chirping, trees budding, and flowers blooming – time to clean out the attic!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please get in touch Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 937-456-4970 or by emailing pcroom@preblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Get free, Printable Maps at the Library!

AtoZ Maps Online is a resource offered by the Preble County District Library. This is an excellent tool for students who need printable maps for school projects, teachers, or anyone who likes maps! To watch a short walkthrough and access the service, visit www.preblelibrary.org/atoz

COVID-19 Tests Available at Your Library

The library has partnered with Preble County Public Health to offer free At-Home Rapid Response COVID-19 Testing Kits for pick-up at the Eaton Library (301 N. Barron) and the Library Administration Office (450 S. Barron). You must have access to a computer with microphone, webcam, and the Chrome web browser to use the test. Call the Eaton Library at 937-456-4331 or the Library Office at 937-456-4250 opt. 0 Monday-Friday and provide us with your first & last name, date of birth, and email address. When you arrive at your preferred pickup location, a masked librarian will drop the kit, with information packets, in your trunk or back seat.

Temporary hours for branches, curbside services, and reduced building capacities:

Camden Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday from 12-7 p.m., Tuesday from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday from 12-7 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. 937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Genealogy Room: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 937-456-4970.

Administration: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead for services and to make a reservation.