List of delinquent property owners to be published

Brenda K. White, Preble County Treasurer, wishes to notify all Preble County Taxpayers that according to Section 5721.03 of the Ohio Revised Code, a list of current year delinquent property owners will be published in The Register-Herald. The said list will be published the weeks of Oct. 11 and Oct. 18.

To avoid publication, a taxpayer may pay the delinquent taxes or enter into a written payment plan contract with the County Treasurer before forty eight hours of the publication. To avoid any additional interest charges, taxpayers may pay delinquent taxes or may enter into a written payment plan agreement before Dec. 1, 2021.

White would like to advise taxpayers that if there has been a transfer of property ownership during the past year, taxpayers should contact the Treasurer’s office to confirm payment of taxes. Also, if you have an escrow account you may want to make sure your taxes have been paid by the bank.

The Preble County Treasurer urges anyone with questions regarding the payment of their taxes to contact her office at (937)456-8140.

