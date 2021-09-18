Eaton woman shot, suspect in custody

EATON — Eaton Police are investigating a Tuesday, Sept. 14, shooting which left a 34-year-old woman in critical condition.

According to a press release issued by the Eaton Police Division, Eaton Police officers were dispatched to the Kettering Health’s Preble County emergency room on Sept. 14 at 10:41 p.m. on report of a resident, Penny Fachtmann, sustaining a gunshot wound to the chest area.

It was determined the incident took place at 220 Richmond Pike in Eaton. According to EPD reports, it is believed the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The suspect in the shooting, Garrie Noble Jr., 31, also of Eaton, was arrested on initial charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence according to published reports, and was awaiting formal charges from the Preble County Prosecutors Office at press time. Fachtmann remained in stable but critical condition Wednesday.

The incident remained under investigation at press time. Anyone having information is asked to call the EPD at 937-456-5531, or the anonymous tip line at 1-888-456-2980, or submit information from the website at www.eatonpolice.org.

Garrie Noble Jr., 31, of Eaton, was arrested on initial charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. At time of press, Noble is awaiting formal charges.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

