Commission recognizes Direct Support Professionals Week

EATON — During their meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, the Preble County Commissioners recognized the week of Sept. 12-18 as Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week.

Director support professionals are primary providers of publicly-funded long-term support and services for Ohioans with developmental disabilities. Director support professionals provide a broad range of support including preparing meals, assisting with medications and medical treatments, attending doctor appointments, bathing, dressing, transportation to work, school, religious and recreational activities and other general daily support services.

In other business

The board noted receipt of a court entry from Judge Overmyer regarding the collection of court costs, for probate magistrate fees for the month of August.

The board authorized payments in the amount of $2,105.10 (DRETAC-Treasurer;) $2,974.67 (Landfill;) and $3,149.58, $10,750, and $3,050 (Preble County Sheriff.)

A resolution was also passed establishing a new Indigent Drivers Alcohol Treatment Fund for the Preble County Clerk of Courts.

The board authorized expenditures of $30,200 for the purchase of an operating license for the Preble County Sanitary Landfill for 2022, $65,898 for the purchase of 900 tons of deicing salt for the Preble County Engineer, and $8,000 for the purchase of Ice Ban for snow and ice control for the Preble County Engineer.

The board also approved a supplemental appropriation of $18,000 for the inmate commissary fund, and $8,800 for the special projects magistrate fund, as well as signed a memorandum of understanding regarding funding for the Preble County Success Program with Butler County Educational Service Center in the amount of $90,000.

The board signed an office lease agreement with CSRD Properties in the amount of $12,000 from Felony Subsidy and an amendment to a child placement agreement with BHC Fox Run Hospital Inc., increasing the amount $25,000, for Children Services.

The board signed two agreements regarding the West Third Street, Voge Street and Second Street drainage and street improvement projects and escrow agreements with W.G. Stang for the FY20 Community Development Block Grant CI/allocation.

The commissioners will not meet Monday, Sept. 20. The next meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

