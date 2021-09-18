News briefs

Board of Elections sets meeting date

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

City of Eaton financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board hosting National Recovery Month events

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board is hosting events throughout the month of September to recognize National Recovery Month.

Throughout September, there will be an art display at Joy & Whimsey Depot and a Recovery-oriented resource display at Eaton District Library.

On Sept. 22, another “Lunch & Learn” will be held where Gebhart Counseling Solutions will present “A Pulse Check on our Youth.”

On Sept. 25, the 10th Annual Walk to Remember, Walk for Hope 5k walk will be held at 7 Mile Park in Eaton from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, contact the board at 937-456-6827.

Preble Soil & Water Conservation District holding fish sale

PSWCD’s Annual Fish Sale is going on now. Fish species available this year are: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Black Crappie, Channel Catfish, Jumbo Yellow Perch, Largemouth Bass, White Amur, and Black Fathead Minnow. Average fish sizes, excluding the White Amur and Black Fathead Minnow, range from 2” to 8” long with 10-25 fish per order.

White Amur (Grass Carp) are 8” to 12” and sold 2 per order. Black Fathead Minnows are 1” to 3” and sold 500 per order. Prices vary between $25 and $50, depending on the size of fish selected. The fish will be delivered in a plastic-lined box. Fish stocking recommendations are available on the Fish Sale order form. All orders must be placed by 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Call the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District at (937) 456-5159 for a fish order form or access their website at www.prebleswcd.org for more details. All proceeds from the fish sale go to support educational programs offered by the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District.