Senior Edition: Info on Nov. levy

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

More Seniors

In 2024, the youngest of the Baby Boom generation will turn 60, and two years later the oldest of the Boomers will turn 80. This fact will have much of our population aging in place for years to come. Funding for senior services will be even more crucial than it has ever been before. Currently, one in four people in Preble County are over 60, and by 2030 that number will be one in three.

According to the Ohio Department of Aging, Ohioans who live to age 65 could expect to live, on average, an additional 18.5 years, or to age 83.5. Is this what you expected? Are you prepared?

It is expected for a higher percentage of the older population to experience poverty, compared to other adults and those at the very advanced ages are projected to be women who have outlived their spouses and will most likely live alone. The combination of these predictions will attribute to the need for long-term services and supports, like Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA).

More Services

It goes without saying, if we have more seniors, they will need more services. All residents of Preble County who are 60 and over are eligible for PCCOA services. PCCOA provides a wide variety of services and programs, from the person who is very active and independent to the person who is homebound and needs a meal to help with their independence.

Our three major services are Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels), Transportation and Homemaking. Together they make up 72 percent of the total budget at PCCOA. Less than 10 percent goes to administrative costs while the rest focuses on the senior center and activities. You can see from our allocations we strive to keep people independent and in their own home, where they want to be.

More Seniors = More Services = More Support

Help our elderly and vote “yes” on Issue #1. Join me, our Board of Directors and staff in supporting the senior citizens of Preble County.

The 2021 Summer Crisis Program (SCP)

This year’s Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.

The program is open July 1 through Sept. 30. The maximum benefit amounts for the 2021 program are: $500 for customers of regulated utilities and $800 for customers of unregulated utilities (municipal utilities or cooperatives). Air conditioning units and/or fans may only be provided to eligible customers who have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.

New this year – The utility assistance benefit is separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility assistance benefit towards their electric bill and still receive an additional benefit (i.e., central air conditioner repair, air conditioner unit, and/or fan).

Household income – must be at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and households must have at least one additional eligibility criteria listed below:

A household member who is age 60 or older.

A household member has a documented medical condition verified by a licensed medical professional who is qualified under Ohio law to write prescriptions.

A household member that was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months. May provide a written statement as proof of medical diagnosis.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) customers are eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

A household’s electric utility has a disconnect notice, has been shut off, or new electric service is being established for the household. These households may also receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan or central air conditioning repairs, if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days.

SCP appointments should be scheduled with the local energy assistance provider:

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership-Preble County Office.

308 Eaton Lewisburg Rd, Eaton, OH 45320

937-456-2800

We Need You

Our Transportation Team needs drivers to get our seniors to medical appointments and other transportation needs. This job is vital to us as our demand for transportation is increasing. We never want to tell anyone we don’t have enough drivers to help them. As a driver you will look forward to seeing your clients and they will love seeing you. You will become a part of their lives and again, you may be the only person they see during the week.

If you are interested please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information. Become a member of a great team of dedicated employees! We need YOU! (937) 456-4947.

Calling All Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.”

We will be out on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support in the November election. If you would like to join us, call (937) 456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947. #meals4seniors #MOWPreble

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!

PCCOA Transportation provided 12,284 trips in 2020 and drove 236,947 miles.