PCHS holding Fall Gathering this weekend

EATON — The Preble County Historical Society is celebrating 50 years at the organization’s annual Fall Gathering this weekend, Sept. 24-26.

The weekend events will begin on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and cake cutting by long-time volunteer and special guest Barbara Cox at the brand new Outdoor Education and Events Center, located at 7693 Swartsel Road in Eaton.

Two new hiking trails will also open this weekend, which now will provide over five miles of walking trails for residents of Preble County.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the public is invited for free to the historical society to enjoy an afternoon of historic camp reenactments, free hayrides, food, exhibit tours, train exhibits, beekeeping, chair caning, rope making, crafts, shopping, tree carving by the amazing Dayle Lewis and a full schedule of educational programs for families including the Wild Hearts African Zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday evening, the Amphitheater is booked with the Preble County Line Band from 6-8 p.m. and the 4LOW Band from 8-10 p.m. Wristbands for the concerts are only $5, which includes both concerts.

On Sunday, Sept. 26, The Richmond Jazz Orchestra performs from 2-3:30 p.m., and the Hall of Honor Ceremony is then at 4 p.m., followed by Soul2Soul, the acapella group from Miami University. Sunday wristbands are $5 for the entire day of music.

For a full list of education events this weekend, visit www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com under the Fall Gathering Tab or call 937-787-4256. Park for free in the Amphitheater parking lot.

Sarah Swartsel showing the President of Miami University plans for the Historical Society in 1971.

Events taking place from Sept. 24-26