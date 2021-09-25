Gov. DeWine provides COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor DeWine on Tuesday provided an update on the increased impact that COVID-19 is having on Ohio’s younger populations and the stress that the surge of cases is having on hospitals statewide.

“The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest levels ever of hospitalizations among those under 50 years old,” Gov. DeWine said. “Those who are getting very sick, being hospitalized, and dying of COVID are getting younger and younger. And it is because they are not vaccinated.”

On Tuesday, there were 459 newly-reported hospitalizations, the highest number of new hospitalizations since January.

The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 of those under 50, was the highest during of the entire pandemic during the week of Sept. 5, when Ohio hospitals admitted 398 patients under the age of 50.

During he most recent completed reporting week (Sept. 5-11), 230 Ohioans age 39 and younger were admitted to the hospital, which is the highest number of admissions for COVID in this age group during the entire pandemic, even higher than during the winter surge levels when no one was vaccinated.

Around 97 percent of patients of all ages in Ohio hospitals today are unvaccinated.

In July, 48 percent of COVID-19 deaths were among those 69 years old and younger. In August, preliminary data shows that an average of two people younger than 50 died of COVID-19 in Ohio every day.

Last month, preliminary numbers showed 18 Ohioans 39 and younger died from COVID-19. This is compared to five people in that age range who died in June and two people in that age range who died in July.

“If you are young and unvaccinated it’s now probably only a question of when, not if, you get COVID-19,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director, Ohio Department of Health. “When you get COVID-19 without the protection of a vaccine, there is a very real risk you’ll end up in the hospital or the obituary pages. The numbers really tell it all, COVID has changed and is now making younger Ohioans who are not vaccinated very sick. Don’t become a statistic when there is a simple, safe, and effective alternative. Go out today and get vaccinated.”

Preble County Data

Data from Preble County Public Health on Monday, Sept. 20, shows a slight decline in COVID-19 cases this week.

Compared to last week, the seven-day moving average showed 214 new cases and an average of 523.46 (-4.89) cases per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 0.93 percent.

As of Monday, Sept. 20, Preble County has 580 active cases, up from 528 last week.

As of Thursday, Sept. 16, National Trail reported nine new student cases, and four new cases (two students, two staff members) were reported at Twin Valley Community Schools. Cases were not reported at Eaton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North or the Preble County Educational Service Center.

As of Monday, Sept. 20, the overall case count breaks down to 735 (+48) cases in the 0-19 range, 681 (+33) cases in 20-29, 676 (+30) cases in 30-39, 749 (+31) cases in 40-49, 743 (+29) cases in 50-59, 638 (+24) cases in 60-69, 449 (+12) cases in 70-79, and 267 (+6) cases for those 80 and up.

Overall, there have been 110 (no change) COVID-19 deaths in Preble County and 4,938 (+213) total cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 343 (+10) county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Among COVID-19 deaths in Preble County, one was in the 40-49 age range, four were in the 50-59 range, 18 were in the 60-69 range, 44 were in the 70-79 range, and 43 were in the 80 and up range.

All Ohio counties are now classified as having a “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.

As of Sept. 20, 16,221 (+708) county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 39.7 percent of the county’s population.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://www.preblecountyhealth.org.

