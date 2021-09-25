Brookville pastor announces run for governor

BROOKVILLE — Pastor Niel J. Petersen of Harvest Revival Center in Brookville announced to the congregation his candidacy for Ohio governor on Aug. 15.

Petersen gave a message referencing Dan Fisher’s “The Black Robe Regiment” article of how in 1775, Clergy were proactively involved in the fight for freedom. Specifically, how the colonial pastors’ strategies changed the course for America to be liberated. Local pastors had been organizing their men into a citizen army to fight the British, and coordinated with Samuel Adams, John Hancock, and Paul Revere. When the British reached Lexington and demanded that the colonists throw down their arms in the name of the King of England, they responded with, “We recognize no sovereign but God, and no king but Jesus.” King George the III blamed the war on the preachers by calling it a Presbyterian rebellion.

Many believe that if these pastors had not been involved, America may not have ever been born. Fisher’s article continues, “Now contrast this with the behavior of American preachers today. In the face of gross abuses of our liberties by an overreaching federal government that is moving our nation with ever increasing speed down the road to socialism most pastors are shamefully, strangely silent. Instead of leading their people to boldly and publicly stand for liberty and truth they seem content to huddle in their churches behind their pulpits while the country falls apart. We need a new black robed regiment to boldly lead our citizens to defend our Biblical-based constitution. The fight right now is not of bullets and bombs, but of words and wills.”

At the end of Petersen’s 10-minute speech, he said, “Here is my call to action: The United States is losing its freedom, the people of Ohio are losing their freedom, but there are great states that are willing to fight back. Christian God-fearing patriots who will not be muzzled, who will not be silenced, who will not back down in the face of tyranny. And today, I declare from this very pulpit my candidacy for Governor of Ohio.” Petersen continued by encouraging listeners to “Stand Strong” in the wake of medical tyranny, forced closures of small businesses, schools, and churches; from extreme agendas and watching civil liberties erode under the guise of public health. He challenged them, “Are you willing to stand up in the face of fear? Because when we fear God, we fear nothing else. If you are willing to stand, I am willing to fight.” The response was met with a resounding standing ovation.

The Niel J. Petersen’s campaign hosted a “Freedom Rally – Stand Strong Ohio Tour” with Ohio House Representative Rodney Creech, Medical Freedom Fighter Amy Morrow, USAF retired, Chief Master Sergeant & Lt. Governor Candidate Mike Stewart, Pastor Niel J. Petersen, and others on Sept. 23.

Petersen https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/09/web1_Peterson.jpg Petersen Courtesy of Niel Petersen