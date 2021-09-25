Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Veterans Services on Thursday announced the members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

These 20 outstanding inductees will be honored for their accomplishments and achievements at the 30th annual Induction Ceremony in November for their post-military service. This stellar class of candidates represents 13 Ohio counties and five military branches. Governor Mike DeWine recently approved the entire class and will offer his congratulations during the official recognitions.

The 2021 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Ted C. Barrows (Army, Franklin County); David A. Bauer* (Army, Clark County); John J. Callarik (Army, Belmont County); William J. Clark (Navy, Lorain County); Wanda J. Dillard (Army, Franklin County); Michael Ferriter (Army, Franklin County); Thomas M. Humphries (Air Force, Trumbull County); Gary A. Loxley (Army/USAR/OHARNG, Warren County); Linda S. Murnane (Air Force, Greene County); Roger R. Neff (Marine Corps, Hancock County); Joe M. Nishimoto* (Army, Marion County); Dennis F. Quebe (Marine Corps, Warren County); Barry J. Shillito* (Army Air Corps, Montgomery County); Nickolas G. Sunday (Navy, Franklin County); Harry N. Walters* (Army/USAR, Hamilton County); George F. White (Navy, Scioto County); Gregory A. White (Marine Corps, Lorain County); Jo N. Wildman (Navy/Coast Guard, Greene County); Charles E. Young* (Army, Greene County); Paul R. zumFelde (Army, Fulton County.) Asterik denotes posthumous award.

Private First Class Nishimoto, who was killed in action in 1944 during World War II, joins this illustrious class as a Medal of Honor recipient. His Distinguished Service Cross was upgraded to the Medal of Honor and presented posthumously to his sister by President Bill Clinton in 2000, making him automatically eligible for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

In lieu of a traditional Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, ODVS representatives and members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee will make arrangements with honorees and their families to present their medals and certificates in person – and in a safe environment. Our department also will produce a virtual induction “program” that will debut on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Stay tuned to OhioVets.gov in the coming weeks for more information.

The Class of 2021 was chosen from among 142 nominations. This year’s class joins 915 Ohio veterans who have been inducted since 1992 and represents all eras, branches of service, and walks of life.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992 by former Gov. George Voinovich to recognize the post-military achievements of outstanding Ohio veterans. Charter members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1992 include the six Ohio veterans who were elected President of the United States as well as Medal of Honor recipients from Ohio. Honorees of the past 29 years include astronauts, entrepreneurs, volunteers, community leaders, safety officers, veteran advocates, and government officials.

The members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame are honored in a permanent display near the Ohio Statehouse at the Vern Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, 77 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services on behalf of and in collaboration with the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Executive Committee administers the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Comprised of 13 veteran volunteers, the Executive Committee members serve as advisors to the Hall of Fame and their primary purpose is to select up to 20 honorees annually.

Bios and photos of the 2021 Class will be available at OhioVets.gov in late October.

For more information, call 614.644.0898, email HallOfFame@dvs.ohio.gov, or visit the Hall of Fame website.

20 inductees will join 915 Ohio veterans inducted since 1992