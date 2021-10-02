Eaton council updated on projects

EATON — Public Maintenance Supervisor Daniel Gray updated council on recent work being done around the city during their meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.

Gray said this year’s paving project included Eaton Avenue, Miller Avenue and Romadoor Avenue, among other roads and alleyways.

The city has also completed the Safe Routes to School project at the East and Bruce Elementary School campus.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation, the program included, “new sidewalks, curb ramps, added pavement markings, and updated signs along East St. Clair Street.”

The release says that despite 60 percent of students at East and Bruce living within two miles of the school, fewer than 10 percent walked or biked.

“This program is another example of our commitment to protecting those walking, biking, or driving on our roads,” Governor Mike DeWine said in the release. “These safety improvements in Preble County will make it safer for everyone traveling in this area and will help parents feel more comfortable about letting their kids walk or bike to school.”

The $156,000 project, completed by Double Jay Construction, is estimated to have improved walking and biking conditions for up to 30 percent of the district’s students.

Gray also reported work was done at DP&L Field to repair dugouts and update fences in addition to some concrete work.

In other business

Council passed Resolution 21-24 to accept the county auditor’s estimates for current property tax levies.

The first reading of Ordinance 21-14 was held, which amends the official zoning map of Eaton to change the zoning district classification of part outlots six, seven and eight, located at 1239 N. Maple St., based on a favorable recommendation of the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ application.

“We were just requesting the possible zoning change so that way we could look into future planning in that area,” said Maria Morgan, Community Education/Special Projects Coordinator at Preble DD. “At this time, the way we understand to even move forward to look at what we could do to possibly build a building, or at least restrooms at our park, we had to get a zoning change.”

Council also held the first reading of Ordinance 21-15, accepting the annexation of 98.877 acres of real estate from Washington Township to the City of Eaton.

Council passed Resolution 21-23, authorizing payment in the amount of $5,600 to Sowers Construction.

The Fire and EMs Division report for August showed a combined response of 249 calls for service: 155 EMS responses, including four second Medic responses; and 94 fire/rescue responses, including three general alarms. Just one heroin overdose was reported in August; in 2021, there have been 15 total overdoses, down from 31 at this same time last year.

The next Eaton City Council meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the City Building.

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

