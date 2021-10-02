Eaton reports positive start to school year

EATON — Superintendent Jeff Parker reported a “pretty good start” to the school year during the school board’s meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.

“Relatively speaking, I think a pretty good start,” he said. “You know, this is two consecutive years – as much as we all want normal – is two consecutive years of not being able to have a normal, what we were used to prior to 2020. start you know, a lot a lot going on. One thing that’s not going on is remote instruction this year. We hope we can continue to maintain that.”

Parker also reported during the meeting that Eaton is in a “relatively low place” regarding the district’s COVID-19 numbers.

In total, Eaton Community Schools have reported 12 student cases and one staff case during the 2021-22 school year.

Board member Terry Parks, however, reported an increase in COVID-19 cases at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, with 37 cases of COVID-19 and 225 quarantined students as of the second week of September.

“The board voted for a mandatory mask policy starting today,” he said. “Remote learning is not a good option for students and programs like the CTC.”

He also reported the school’s difficulty in finding substitutes for teachers and bus drivers.

“They’ve even talked about chartering buses to take kids from the CTC on field trips,” he said. “The nurse has had such an issue trying to keep track of all this that they’ve hired an assistant nurse to help her keep track.”

The board approved the creation and posting of a new K-5 Integrated Technology and District Electronic Communications Coordinator position.

In brief, the job description says the position will, “assist teachers and students in the organization, administration, and supervision of instructional technology in the classroom, special projects, etc.”

The board also approved four separate contracts with the Preble County Educational Service Center for professional services.

At recommendation of treasurer Rachel Tait, numerous advances were returned from the general fund to a number of funds totaling $386,129.53. An advance of $78,752.23 was made to the general fund from the ESSER III Fund 507-9222, retroactive to Aug. 31, 2021. Also approved was the FY22 Permanent Appropriations.

A special meeting was held for the purpose of the superintendent evaluation on Monday, Sept. 27. The next regular board meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Hollingsworth East Elementary Cafeteria.

COVID-19 cases increasing at MVCTC

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

