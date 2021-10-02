MVCTC FCCLA chapter holds first meeting of school year

Englewood, Ohio – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center FCCLA chapter held its first meeting on Sept. 17. The meeting first focused on what FCCLA is, followed by the induction of the new officers for the 2021-2022 school year

The 2021-2022 FCCLA Officers:

President – Abbie Bryant (Early Childhood Education from Eaton)

Vice President – Bethany Ashbaugh (Culinary Arts from Arcanum-Butler)

Following this, the new president gave a brief overview of what FCCLA is and the opportunities it entails. Then, the new officers went through the formal candle lighting ceremony, placing them in office for the current school year.

Following the induction, the officers joined by members had their first official opening ceremony. President Abbie Bryant then introduced the speaker and topic for the meeting. The meeting topic was suicide prevention and featured guest speaker Michelle Gebhart, owner of Gebhart Counseling and Solutions in Eaton. Mrs. Gebhart is also the Hope Squad advisor at Eaton High School

Given that under last year’s circumstances, no FCCLA Meetings were held, the first FCCLA meeting of the 2021-2022 school year is viewed as a success. The meeting was filled with much hope and optimism. The chapter plans to see many students compete in events throughout the year. The next meeting will be in November, and the officers are looking forward to it immensely and will continue spreading positivity in the school and community!

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education in public and private school through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a difference in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Today, more than 155,000 members from 4,253 chapters are active in a network of associations in 47 states, including Puerto Rico. The work of FCCLA helps students and teachers focus on a variety of youth concerns, including parenting, family relationships, substance abuse, peer pressure, sustainability, nutrition and fitness, teen violence, and career preparation in four specific Career Pathways. Involvement in FCCLA offers members the opportunity to expand their leadership potential and develop skills for life—planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making, and interpersonal communication—necessary in the home and workplace.

For more information about the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, visit our website http://www.mvctc.com/

For 50-years, MVCTC has provided career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties, including Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.

MVCTC FCCLA Officers 2021-2022 are left to right Vice President – Bethany Ashbaugh (Culinary Arts from Arcanum-Butler) and President – Abbie Bryant (Early Childhood Education from Eaton). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_FCCLA.jpg MVCTC FCCLA Officers 2021-2022 are left to right Vice President – Bethany Ashbaugh (Culinary Arts from Arcanum-Butler) and President – Abbie Bryant (Early Childhood Education from Eaton). Courtesy of MVCTC FCCLA