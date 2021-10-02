News briefs

Author to speak at Brown Memorial Library

Andy Niekamp, author of “Captain Blue on the Blue Blazes: The First Solo Thru-Hike of Ohio’s 1,444 Mile Buckeye Trail,” will be speaking at Brown Memorial Library in Lewisburg on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

In 2011, on an 88-day thru-hike of Ohio’s Buckeye Trail, Niekamp made the most amazing long-distance journey of his life. As he walked his home state through wilderness, farmland, small towns, big cities, rural and urban areas, he discovered Ohio in a way that can be only experienced on foot. Captain Blue‘s stories about the people and places, past and present will change the way you see Ohio. His beautiful photos and experiences will surely inspire you to hike the Buckeye Trail.

Brown Memorial Library is located at 101 S. Commerce St., Lewisburg.

City of Eaton financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Northside Chapel hosting Spaghetti Supper

Northside Chapel First Church of God, located at 6820 N. Main St., Camden, is hosting a Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m.