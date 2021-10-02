Local teams go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

KETTERING, Ohio — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To raise awareness of those fighting the disease, Kettering Health athletic trainers will be using pink towels at athletic events throughout the month and participating in awareness events known as “Pink Games.” Varsity sports that will have Pink Games include football, soccer and volleyball. To schedule a mammogram, go to ketteringhealth.org/pink/.

Pink Games will be observed at the following varsity football games:

Friday, October 1

Thurgood Marshall vs. Belmont (Welcome Stadium); Stebbins vs. Fairborn; Tri-County North vs. Preble Shawnee; London vs. Tecumseh; Carlisle vs. Valley View; Sidney vs. West Carrollton; Butler vs. Xenia.

Thursday, October 7

Belmont vs. Meadowdale (Welcome Stadium).

Friday, October 8

Greenview vs. Cedarville; Carlisle vs. Eaton; Wayne vs. Fairmont; Colerain vs. Hamilton; Monroe vs. Waynesville.

Thursday, October 14

Dunbar vs. Thurgood Marshall (Welcome Stadium).

Friday, October 15

Carroll vs. Alter (Roush Stadium); Miami East vs. Bethel.

Thursday, October 21

Meadowdale vs. Ponitz (Welcome Stadium).

Friday, October 22

Piqua vs. Stebbins.

