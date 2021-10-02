PCDL programs, services listed

Kids Grab & Go Crafts – All Branches

Kids grab & go kits are available at all branches, unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit. Supplies are limited.

Oct.: Spooky Windsock

Using the few simple supplies, kids can make a spooky autumn decoration! Supplies provided include paper, streamers and pipe cleaner.

Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – All Branches

Tween/Teen grab & go kits are available at all branches, unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit. Supplies are limited.

Oct.: Haunted Birdhouse

Teens are invited to design their own miniature haunted house with a little creativity and the provided supplies. The kit includes a mini birdhouse, paint, yellow tape, putty and spooky accessories.

Weekly Fall Storytimes

The Eaton and New Paris Libraries are offering weekly in-person storytimes for kids of all ages. Our storytimes are formulated around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative that focuses on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing.

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m. on Oct. 4, 11 and 18.

Eaton Storytimes – running Oct. 6 through Nov. 11. Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth – age three): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age three – Pre-K):Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. or 4:45 p.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

Storytime LIVE on Zoom (birth – age three): Mondays at 10 a.m.

Fall Fun for Everyone

The West Alexandria Library is hosting Fall Fun for Everyone on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Activities include painting with LEGOs, toy spider races ghost bowling and more.

Let’s Get Crafty This Oct.!

The Preble County District Library is offering various adult craft programs in Oct. at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

All Month at Eaton (Grab & Go): Melted Crayon Pumpkin; All Month at New Paris (Grab & Go): Paper Bag Pumpkin; Tuesday, Oct. 5 at West Alexandria at 5:30 p.m: Spiderweb Candle Holder Craft; Wednesday, Oct. 13 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m: Burlap Pumpkin; Thursday, Oct. 14 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m: Burlap Pumpkin; Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Eaton at 6:30 p.m: Halloween Cupcake Soap; Wednesday, Oct. 20 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m: Spooky Keychains; Thursday, Oct. 21 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m: Spooky Keychains; Wednesday, Oct. 27 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m: Ghost in a Jar; Thursday, Oct. 28 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m: Ghost in a Jar.

Android Help Session – Oct. 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Do you have an Android phone or tablet that you have questions about, or just want to learn some basics on using it? Join the reference librarian at the Eaton Branch for an open question session on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. Bring your device; all models are welcome.

Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

Oct. 5: Animation Club – The Aquatope on White Sand

Oct. 12: Video Game Club

Oct. 19: Goosebumps Movie Screening

Oct. 26: Teen Book Club – What the Woods Keep

Homeschool Hour: The Art of Sunlight! – Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Learn how to make art using the power of the sun on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Eaton Library! Homeschool Hour programs are open to home-educated patrons of all ages and experiences. Due to the nature of this program, supplies for activities may be sent home in the event of bad weather. **Advanced registration is required! Contact the Eaton Library in person or at 937-456-4331 to register. Space is limited, though additional sessions may be added as needed. Masks are encouraged for participants of all indoor programming. Stay up to date with our current safety measures on social media!

Midnight’s Light Paranormal – Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Join us as we welcome the local paranormal investigation team, Midnight’s Light Paranormal, to the Eaton Library on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. You will learn a little about them and what they do – and hear some cool stories, too!

Midnight’s Light Paranormal is a paranormal investigation team located out of southwestern Ohio. MLP strives to provide its viewers with 100% real paranormal evidence as well as a source of entertainment. They love helping people with paranormal-related issues and making people’s voices heard. Through their investigation episodes, they display their professionalism and explain how it adds to the experience. Follow them into the darkness, guided only by Midnight’s Light!

Build Something New with LEGO Club

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is for school-age children to show off their Master Builder skills. The library will have LEGOs for children to build if they do not bring their own. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Eaton LEGO Club: Monday, Oct. 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at (937)456-4331 to register.

West Alexandria LEGO Club: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m.

Other Library Program Offerings

Oct. Teen Book Club – What the Woods Keep by Katya de Becerra – Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome back to Teen Book Club! Grades 6+ can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcomed to bring your own.

Our discussions are casual. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood & figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads (http://bit.ly/tbcresponses) to discuss it with other teens!

Free Tutoring, Writing Help, and More Available!

Preble County residents have FREE access to on-demand, anytime, anywhere online learning assistance for all ages and levels. Brainfuse HelpNow™ allows students to communicate with live tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. To download the app, visit www.bit.ly/pcdlbrainfuseapp or to access HelpNow™ on your computer, visit www.bit.ly/pcdlbrainfuse.

Magnet of the Month Club (W. Alex Branch ONLY)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

MAGNET SCHEDULE:

Oct – Jack-O-Lantern Magnet

Nov – Leaf Magnet

Dec – Gingerbread People

Genealogy Room Highlights

Night Owl Prowl – Saturday, Oct. 2

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists and get free research help at the Night Owl Prowl!

This event will be by registration only. Please call 937-456-4970 to register!

*Please note – The Preble County Room will be open for regular business beginning at 2 p.m. this day.

Research Your Family’s Past From Your Couch – Use Ancestry.com At Home

Access to Ancestry.com has been temporarily expanded to library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. Remote access is now available through the end of the year.Visit www.bit.ly/ancestrypcdl to start your research right now!

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please get in touch Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by calling 937-456-4970 or by emailing pcroomatpreblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Get Free, Printable Maps at the Library!

AtoZ Maps Online is a resource offered by the Preble County District Library. This is an excellent tool for students who need printable maps for school projects, teachers, or anyone who likes maps! To watch a short walkthrough and access the service, visit www.preblelibrary.org/atoz

COVID-19 Tests Available at Your Library

The library has partnered with Preble County Public Health to offer free At-Home Rapid Response COVID-19 Testing Kits for pick-up at the Eaton Library (301 N. Barron) and the Library Administration Office (450 S. Barron). You must have access to a computer with microphone, webcam, and the Chrome web browser to use the test. Call the Eaton Library at 937-456-4331 or the Library Office at 937-456-4250 opt. 0 Monday-Friday and provide us with your first & last name, date of birth, and email address. When you arrive at your preferred pickup location, a masked librarian will drop the kit, with information packets, in your trunk or back seat.

Operating Hours

Camden Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday from 12-7 p.m., Tuesday from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday from 12-7 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. 937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Genealogy Room: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 937-456-4970.

Administration: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead for services and to make a reservation.