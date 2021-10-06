Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Activities

– Need someone to listen? Have the rainy days got you down? Stop by on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and attend Mindful Chats with Megan. Megan is a Licensed Social Worker who loves to visit with our members.

– Thursday Night Dance from 5-8 p.m. $3 single/$5 couple

– Fore! Wii Golf every Friday at 10 a.m.

– Art Class with Paint the Towne on Tuesday, Oct. 12. There is a $15 cost to this class but well worth the money. Pre-sign in is required.

– BINGO at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Sponsored this week by Vancrest.

– Many more activities. Stop by and check us out.

Don’t forget about Decades Diner. We are open to the public, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We Need You

We are offering three great paid opportunities for you to help the seniors in our community. We continue to get more clients for Home Delivered Meals, (Meals on Wheels) and now have a waiting list. No one should have to face a day without a meal, but sadly some of the seniors in our community do. Delivering meals is so satisfying and the seniors look forward to interacting with their drivers each day during the week. Often times our driver is the only person our clients see. This job is incredibly special and vital as we also provide wellness checks each day throughout the week while delivering meals.

If your company is looking for a corporate volunteer opportunity, delivering meals is a great way to get involved. We work with you on a schedule that works for your employees. Even if it’s just one day a month, we would love to have you volunteer. Please call for all the details.

Our Transportation Team needs drivers to get our seniors to medical appointments and other transportation needs. This job is vital to us as our demand for transportation is increasing. We never want to tell anyone we don’t have enough drivers to help them. As a driver you will look forward to seeing your clients and they will love seeing you. You will become a part of their lives and again, you may be the only person they see during the week.

We also need help in our kitchen with meal prep and service in our Decades Diner. Working in the diner is a lot of fun. The atmosphere is high energy, full of great music and enjoyable. Stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, have lunch and see for yourself!

If you are interested please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information. Become a member of a great team of dedicated employees! We need YOU! (937) 456-4947.

Calling All Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.”

We will be out on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support in the November election. If you would like to join us, call (937) 456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947. #meals4seniors #MOWPreble

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!