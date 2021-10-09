Eaton releases fall leaf collection schedule

EATON — The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division has released the following schedule for fall 2021 leaf collection.

Leaf collection will occur on the following dates at the listed locations:

Week of Oct. 18: east side of Barron Street.

Week of Oct. 25: west side of Barron Street.

Week of Nov. 1: east side of Barron Street.

Week of Nov. 8: west side of Barron Street.

Week of Nov. 15: east side of Barron Street.

Week of Nov. 22: west side of Barron Street.

During the week of Nov. 29, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

Officials ask residents to keep leaf piles free of branches, grass, and other debris. If leaves do not get collected, residents are asked to not call the City Building, as Public Maintenance will be out monitoring to make sure leaves are collected in a timely manner.

Staff will adjust these dates, as needed, as the weather will influence leaf collection.

Taking place weeks of Oct. 18 – Nov. 29