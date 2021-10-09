AES Ohio kicks off National Energy Awareness Month

DAYTON — Each October, AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), recognizes National Energy Awareness Month in an effort to raise the importance of sustainability, promote energy efficiency tips for customers and acknowledge the critical role energy plays in our daily lives. These energy efficiency tips and resources are just a few ways we can accelerate the future of energy, together.

AES Ohio offers new innovative solutions to its customers through strategic partnerships that enhance energy experiences:

Partnering with Google, AES Ohio will provide customers a more personalized experience through Nest Renew. Designed to work with compatible Nest thermostats, Nest Renew can help you prioritize cleaner energy usage and track the positive difference you’re making on the environment.

Nest Renew helps customers automatically shift their heating and cooling electricity usage to times when energy is cleaner. This flexibility is key in making better use of the clean energy in your area. Nest Renew is rolling out in early preview by invitation beginning Fall 2021.

As temperatures begin to cool down this fall, there are several ways customers can manage their energy usage and save:

Install a programmable or Wi-Fi enabled thermostat. Proper use can save you about $180 per year in energy costs.

Improve the efficiency of your HVAC system by replacing air filters, tuning it up, or upgrading. A new, efficient model can save you $150 or more per year in energy costs.

Take advantage of heat from the sun. Open window coverings to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home.

Click it off – Turn off unnecessary lights and switch to energy-efficient lighting that gives off less heat in your home.

Purchase LED bulbs which use up to 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs and last up to 25 times longer. The average home uses 40 bulbs.

Digital solutions, tips to save energy, money