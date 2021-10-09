News briefs

City of Eaton financial report available

The City of Eaton has filed its Annual Financial Report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Copies of this report are on file in the office of the Director of Finance, 328 North Maple Street, Eaton, and are available for inspection.

Downtown Eaton Inc. hosting craft show

Area food truck and craft vendors are invited to take part in the first-ever Downtown Eaton Inc. Food Truck Fest & Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 23. Beginning at the Main and Cherry Street intersection, the event will run from 12-6 p.m. and hopes to provide a great venue for shopping for seasonal and other craft items — and tasty food of all sorts. Everyone is invited to attend. Additional information and vendor application can be found at www.downtowneatoninc.org/events. Email events@dowtowneatoninc.org with any questions.