Spring Street in New Paris closing Oct. 18

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending Oct. 16.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained on the mainline in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

S.R. 503 Ramp Closure – The westbound exit and entrance ramps to and from S.R. 503 will be closed nightly, Sunday-Friday, Oct. 10-15, from 8 p.m. each night to 10 a.m. the following day. Motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 127 and U.S. 40.

Continuing Impacts

U.S. 127 Resurfacing – Between the city of Eaton and the West Manchester corporate limits. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers while crews are at work. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall 2021.

New Impacts

Spring Street (New Paris) Bridge Replacement – In the village of New Paris, just north of Difederico Drive. Spring Street will be closed for up to 60 days effective Monday, Oct. 18. Motorists will be detoured by way of Difederico Drive, Washington Street (S.R. 320) and Wrenn Avenue.

