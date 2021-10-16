Public Health reports slight decrease in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recent data from Preble County Public Health on Monday, Oct. 11 shows a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases this week.

Compared to last week, the seven-day moving average showed 210 new cases and an average of 513.67 (-12.23) cases per 100,000 residents, a decrease of 4.11 percent. As of Monday, Oct. 11, Preble County has 563 active cases, down from 611 last week.

As of Thursday, Oct. 14, National Trail reported seven new student cases. Four new cases (three students, one staff member) each were reported at Tri-County North and Twin Valley South. Cases were not reported at Eaton, Preble Shawnee or the Preble County Educational Service Center.

In total, schools have reported the following numbers this school year: Eaton (18 student cases, two staff cases); National Trail (53 student cases, seven staff cases); Preble ESC (one student case, three staff cases); Preble Shawnee (65 students cases, 34 staff cases); Tri-County North (67 student cases, 13 staff cases); and Twin Valley South (38 student cases, six staff cases).

As of Monday, Oct. 11, the overall case count breaks down to 885 (+53) cases in the 0-19 range, 758 (+22) cases in 20-29, 757 (+24) cases in 30-39, 848 (+31) cases in 40-49, 830 (+11) cases in 50-59, 686 (+18) cases in 60-69, 480 (+14) cases in 70-79, and 292 (+7) cases for those 80 and up.

Overall, there have been 115 COVID-19 deaths in Preble County and 5,536 (+188) total cases since the pandemic began. Additionally, 361 (+5) county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Among COVID-19 deaths in Preble County, one was in the 40-49 age range, five were in the 50-59 range, 20 were in the 60-69 range, 45 were in the 70-79 range, and 43 were in the 80 and up range.

All Ohio counties are now classified as having a “high” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.

As of Oct. 11, 16,665 (+130) county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 40.8 percent of the county’s population.

For information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://www.preblecountyhealth.org.

Latest data as of Monday, Oct. 11