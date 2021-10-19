Preble YMCA hosting blood drive Oct. 28

EATON — Community Blood Center’s “Blood Donors are the GOAT” campaign ends in October. Be great and be a “Cancer Fighter” by giving blood at the Preble County YMCA community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Cancer Fighters are the GOAT” t-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the third and final design in the May-October GOAT campaign that challenged the community to give blood and give often during the pandemic.

Blood donors are “Cancer Fighters” because nearly one fourth of the blood supply goes to cancer patients, higher blood component usage than any other disease. Chemotherapy and radiation treatments can damage bone marrow, reducing red cell and platelet production. Complex surgical procedures for cancer also require transfusions.

COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives. CBC welcomes new donors, new platelet and plasma donors, and new blood drive sponsors. Call 937-461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

