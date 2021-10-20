Senior edition: Keeping seniors in their homes

PREBLE COUNTY — At our last Thursday Night Dance, I asked a group of 70 plus seniors, “How many of you want to move into a nursing home?” Only one person raised their hand. Most people want to stay in their own home as long as they can. I know I do.

When the time comes to move into a facility or sometimes in with their family, people have a different perspective. We have to be realistic. Our job at PCCOA is to help keep seniors in their own homes safely as long as they can. We have great respect for nursing facilities but understand we can keep someone in their own home for a lot less money and just a little extra support. Did you know we can provide Meals On Wheels or Homemaking to a senior for a year for under $2,000?

I received a letter from one of our clients – names have been changed – on Aug. 13. The letter reads, “Just a note to thank you for all your help in getting meals set up for us after Bill’s surgery. It really helped out so much and got us through some tough days. Lunch was just one thing I could mark off my list of things that had to be taken care of. Bill so enjoyed visiting for a few moments with the driver. It gave him something to look forward to every day. You do such a great job and we really appreciate all that you do to help the seniors in Preble County. Please accept our enclosed check as a donation to the meals program.”

Isn’t that sweet? I love getting letters like this reinforcing the importance we play in our seniors lives. We’ve been keeping seniors safely in their homes since 1973. We ask you to help our friends and neighbors and vote yes on Issue #1 on Nov. 2.

Activities

– Want your voice heard? Questions about legislature and laws that affect us? Ben Thaeler from Representative Warren Davidson’s office will be here at noon on Oct. 27.

– Don’t forget the last Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. is our monthly Billiards Tournament. We offer billiards every day, all day long but this is a fun time and if you are on good behavior, Dave will feed you well.

– BINGO sponsored by Maple Gardens on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

– Join the staff and dress up for Halloween on Oct. 29. I bet you won’t be able to guess everyone.

– Honk In. Join volunteers and Citizens for Seniors as we hold up signs on the corners and intersections of Preble County. We will be stationed throughout the county on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4-6 p.m. Vote for Issue #1. Help our Elderly. Vote Yes with Me. Honk for Seniors. Just a few slogans you might see. If you aren’t able to hold a sign, drive by and honk.

– Mark your calendar and join us for BINGO on Nov. 10. Guest caller is Dontae Jones from Channel 7 – WHIO.

Heating Assistance Available

Application Deadline: May 31, 2022.

The Ohio Department of Development and The Preble County Council on Aging want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider (EAP). When applying, individuals need to have copies of the following documents:

– Most recent utility bills.

– A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers).

– Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types).

– Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

– Proof of disability (if applicable).

HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

For more information about HEAP, contact Brittney Daugherty at 937-456-4947. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800) 282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

We Need You

Our Transportation Team needs drivers to get our seniors to medical appointments and other transportation needs. This job is vital to us as our demand for transportation is increasing. We never want to tell anyone we don’t have enough drivers to help them. As a driver you will look forward to seeing your clients and they will love seeing you. You will become a part of their lives and again, you may be the only person they see during the week.

If you are interested please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information. Become a member of a great team of dedicated employees! We need you! 937-456-4947.

Calling All Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.” We will be out on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support in the November election. If you would like to join us, call 937-456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!

Dontae Jones, Meteorologist from WHIO, stopped by while he was in town filming 7 Sees Eaton. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_Oct_Senior_Edition_2.jpg Dontae Jones, Meteorologist from WHIO, stopped by while he was in town filming 7 Sees Eaton. Preble County Council on Aging staff wore purple on Friday, Oct. 1 to Support Domestic Violence Awareness. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_Oct_Senior_Edition_1.jpg Preble County Council on Aging staff wore purple on Friday, Oct. 1 to Support Domestic Violence Awareness.