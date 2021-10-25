Southwest Ohio gearing up for winter weather

LEBANON, Ohio — As the calendar moves closer to winter, the Ohio Department of Transportation is inspecting all of our snow and ice equipment across the state to make sure crews are ready for the first storm. In Southwest Ohio, that means more than 280 trucks and plows will be given a 150-point inspection. ODOT mechanics are visiting all of the garages throughout the 16-county region to make sure everything is tuned up and working correctly.

“We will be testing and repairing snowplow trucks, salt spreaders and any other equipment we use to battle slick roadways,” said ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley. “It’s important that the equipment our crews need to fight the storm is working properly so they can keep up with Mother Nature.”

ODOT crews work around the clock during a snow event, often splitting the responsibilities into 12 or 16 hours shifts. The goal is to have primary routes back up to speed within two hours after a snow event ends. Last year crews hit that goal 95% of the time.

“Most of our drivers have friends and family using the same roads they are clearing, so they take a lot of pride in keeping those routes safe for motorists,” said ODOT District 8 Deputy Director Tammy Campbell.

This inspection effort will take place over the next few weeks. Media will be invited to stop by certain garages to get a first-hand look as ODOT crews prepare to keep roads clear this winter.

Temperatures are starting to drop throughout the state, but the Ohio Department of Transportation will be on the scene once snow and ice hit the Buckeye State. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_snow-plow_crop.jpg Temperatures are starting to drop throughout the state, but the Ohio Department of Transportation will be on the scene once snow and ice hit the Buckeye State. Courtesy of ODOT