News briefs

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

College Corner LSD shifts November meeting date

The College Corner Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 5:45 p.m.

Downtown Eaton Inc. hosting craft show

Area food truck and craft vendors are invited to take part in the first-ever Downtown Eaton Inc. Food Truck Fest & Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 23. Beginning at the Main and Cherry Street intersection, the event will run from 12-6 p.m. and hopes to provide a great venue for shopping for seasonal and other craft items — and tasty food of all sorts. Everyone is invited to attend. Additional information and vendor application can be found at www.downtowneatoninc.org/events. Email events@dowtowneatoninc.org with any questions.

Eaton announces 2021 fall leaf collection schedule

Leaf collection will occur on the following dates at the listed locations: week of Oct. 18, east side of Barron Street; week of Oct. 25, west side of Barron Street; week of Nov. 1, east side of Barron Street; week of Nov. 8, west side of Barron Street; week of Nov. 15, east side of Barron Street; week of Nov. 22, west side of Barron Street.

During the week of Nov. 29, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

Eaton Oxford Road closed beginning Oct. 18

Eaton Oxford Road (between mailbox #9900 and Morning Sun Road), beginning at Camden College Corner Road and ending at Morning Sun Road, will be closed for approximately five weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 18 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic is permitted.

Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority

Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority is conducting a public meeting on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 391 W. Lexington Road, Eaton, Ohio. They will have a presentation by MVCAP Weatherization team and be discussing Fair Market rents. Landlords are encouraged to come and learn about the program and how Weatherization services can help your tenants. For additional information call 937-456-2800.

Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA hosting Veterans Day breakfast

The Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA is sponsoring a Veterans Day Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m., and the assembly begins at 9 a.m. RSVP at 937-839-4336. The menu includes doughnuts, muffins, coffee, tea, orange juice and water.

Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving Dinner

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will again be putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Bruner Arena. The dinner will be pick up or delivery only due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will not be any dine-in eating allowed. The meal will be prepared at Burner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12-2 p.m. Those interested in ordering a meal are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15. This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer or wish to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm at Community Action Partnership at 937-456-2800. Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help make this possible every year.