West Alex man killed in crash

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took the life of a West Alexandria man on Monday, Oct. 25.

Kenneth A. Burnett, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash that took place on Lexington Road, just west of Quinn Road, at approximately 4:45 p.m.

The preliminary investigation by the PCSO found that a 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling west on Lexington Road. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking several trees, and the vehicle then came to rest in a creek. Burnett was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office. The West Alexandria FD and EMS and Eaton Fire Division responded to the scene.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/10/web1_PCSO.jpg

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles