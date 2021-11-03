Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging has several great opportunities for seniors.

Activities

– Every Tuesday in November. Stop by, call, email or Facebook what you are thankful for in your life. We will be creating a Thankful Tree and would like to put your thanks on leaves.

– Who said, “Where is the best place to work in Preble County?” If you guessed, Shelley Ratliff, Executive Director of Preble County Council on Aging, then you should attend our weekly Trivia on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.

– Thursday Night Dance, from 5-7 p.m. in Decades Diner. Live music, great dancing and delicious, affordable food.

– Meet with our hometown favorite, State Representative Rodney Creech at 11 a.m. on Friday. Rodney loves to hear from Preble County. He is always willing to listen to your concerns. Stay for lunch and a game of Billiards or Yoga at 1 p.m. Make a day out of it.

– Art Class with Paint the Towne. This class continues to grow. Come and join the fun. You will need to pre-register and there is a cost to this activity.

– Surprise Guest Caller for BINGO on Nov. 10. Hint: How do cats find out about the weather? They check the furcast.

Holiday Food Drive

PCCOA is now taking food or monetary donations for our annual food box drive. These boxes are distributed during the holidays to seniors in need. Any donation will be appreciated. Specifically, we are looking for Kleenex, Napkins (100 ct), Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Soup, Spam, Tuna, Canned Fruit, Canned Vegetables, Rice, Oatmeal, Applesauce, Pudding, Jelly, Jello, Cookies, and Cereal.

Please bring donations to Preble County Council on Aging, 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton, Ohio 45320 or mail monetary donations to same address, Attention: Wanda Winter, Christmas Basket. Deadline for donations is Friday, Dec. 3.

If you know someone who needs a food box, please have them contact Amy at 937-456-4947 by Nov. 19.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!