PCSO investigating serious crash

GRATIS TOWNSHIP — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash which occurred in the 5000 block of Ohio 725, west of Gratis, on Friday, Nov. 5.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, preliminary investigation determined a 1996 Mercury was traveling east on Ohio 725. An all-terrain vehicle carrying two adults and two juveniles was traveling west on Ohio 725 and turned south into the path of the Mercury.

“The passenger vehicle struck the ATV,” Simpson said in a press release Friday. “All four occupants of the ATV were ejected. Five persons were injured in the crash. Two from the passenger vehicle and three from the ATV. Medical helicopters from Med Flight and Care Flight were called to the scene.”

According to Simpson, the adult male driver and both juveniles from the ATV were transported to Kettering Hospital’s main campus by helicopters with serious injuries. The driver and passenger of the passenger vehicle were transported by ambulance to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with non-life-threatening injuries.

EMS units from Gratis and Camden responded to the scene. Fire units from Gratis and West Elkton-Gratis Township also responded, according to Simpson.

Ohio 725 was closed for some time while the crash was investigated. At press time, deputies were continuing their investigation.

