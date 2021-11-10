TCN students, staff honor veterans

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North students and staff invited veterans from across the Lewisburg community to join them for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, held Friday, Nov. 5 at the school.

Participating in the ceremony was the Preble County Honor Guard, as well as students and staff from TCN Elementary, Middle and High Schools.

Students presented the Pledge of Allegiance, sang and played the National Anthem, performed the Flag Folding Ceremony, and presented war statistics.

Ron Garnett performed the POW/MIA Remembrance Table Ceremony. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the POW/MIA Missing Man Table ceremony is a “dignified and solemn moment in many formal dinners and other occasions. There have been many different narratives written for the ceremony, but the symbolism is quite constant. It involves a table, usually set off to the side, with a single chair. The table is set with a white tablecloth, a single candle, a book of faith (optional), an inverted glass, and a single red rose in a vase, around which is tied a yellow ribbon. Set at the table is a plate containing a slice of lemon and a small amount of salt. The ceremony is performed many times, throughout the year, at official military events in remembrance and in honor of all POW/MIAs.”

TCN staff member and veteran Jennifer Barnes read “Veterans Day Limerick” by Neil:

“There are times we want to forget,

“Like when troubles and sadness we’ve met,

“But this day in November

“We’ll always remember

“The heroes to whom we’re in debt.

“They were young, full of life and ambition,

“But some dreams never reached their fruition.

“With their lives put on hold,

“They were daring and bold

“And accomplished their ultimate mission.

“Most returned when the battle had ended,

“Some with wounds that would never be mended.

“Many others did not,

“Having died where they fought

“While ensuring our home was defended.

“But in spirit they’ll always be here.

“To our hearts they will always be near.

“While our eyes may be wet,

“We will never forget.

“Let’s remember each day of the year.

“War is with us again on this day.

“We have daughters and sons in the fray,

“So let’s wish them Godspeed

“And the wisdom we’ll need

“So they’ll never again go away.”

Emma Wiegand read “Veterans Day,” a poem by Cheryl Dyson:

“On Veterans Day we honor all,

“Who answered to a service call.

“Soldiers young, and soldiers old,

“Fought for freedom, brave and bold.

“Some have lived, while others died,

“And all of them deserve our pride.

“We’re proud of all the soldiers who,

“Kept thinking of red, white and blue.

“They fought for us and all our rights,

“They fought through many days and nights.

“And though we may not know each name,

“We thank all veterans just the same.”

Guest speaker for this year’s ceremony was TCN fourth grade teaching assistant Maria Flaherty, the spouse of Col. Michael Flaherty of the Ohio National Guard.

“I was asked to give a speech about what it’s like to be a military family,” she told those in attendance. “My whole life has been in the military. I grew up in a military household. My husband Michael was the Army. And now my son Thomas has joined the Army National Guard. It’s all I know. It can be a very lonely life, constantly moving. It’s impossible to make friends. Of all the places I’ve been, most people I’ve met, I only have two real friends from my childhood. And of course, my friends from Lewisburg. You make friends in the military that usually once you move, the friendship ends.

“I can’t complain though, because for my whole life, I’ve traveled the world. I’ve been to Germany, Greece, France, Switzerland, and the list goes on. I’ve been to 39 of our beautiful 50 states. It’s pretty amazing,” Flaherty continued.

Flaherty said she and her family had lived in Lewisburg the past 12 years and spoke of the many times her husband been deployed.

“All military spouses in all branches go through the exact same thing. It is a great sacrifice. But we do it proudly. I can’t tell you how often I cry or have a meltdown. But then you dry those tears and you get back to work,” she said.

‘The only good thing about it in this day and age is the technology,” she said. “When my husband was deployed after 9/11, there was no contact for months. Weeks went on and on and we had no idea what was happening to them or even if they were okay. I remember the other wives dreading phone calls from the company and fear that it may be bad news. But now with the satellite phones and modern technology, we get to talk with our spouses via text and phone calls almost daily. So that really helps.”

“Children in military households are really special people,” she said. “They’re constantly moving and one or both parents sometimes get deployed. And it’s so very hard for them, especially with very young children who just want mommy or daddy to come home. No child should have to worry about their parents, but in military households, that’s normal.”

She concluded, “Let’s not forget the families of those military service members. Keeping the home front strong.”

A wreath presentation was performed in honor of Tri-County North’s veterans on staff: Barnes, Ron Duncan and Lewisburg Police Chief Rick McGee.

The Preble County Honor Guard did a 21-gun salute, and Cora Helms and Colten Laux played “Taps.”

TCN Elementary Principal Joe Finkbine closed the ceremony.

“At Tri-County North, our Veterans Day program not only gives us the opportunity to recognize and to remember those that have served our country, but it also is a time to educate our students on the sacrifices that were made, that have been made and that will continue. It’s a special opportunity for us here at Tri-County North to have all of those that have served here from our community,” he said.

Veterans who attended were invited to a reception following the ceremony.

Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet1.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet2.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet3.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet4.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet5.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet6.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet7.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet8.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet9.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet10.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet11.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet12.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet13.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet14.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet15.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet16.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet17.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet18.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet19.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet20.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet21.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet22.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet23.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet24.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet25.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet26.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet27.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet28.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet29.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald During the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Tri-County North Schools on Friday, Nov. 5, staff members who are veterans, Jennifer Barnes, Ron Duncan and Lewisburg Police Chief Rick McGee, were recognized with a wreath presentation. Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet30.jpg During the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Tri-County North Schools on Friday, Nov. 5, staff members who are veterans, Jennifer Barnes, Ron Duncan and Lewisburg Police Chief Rick McGee, were recognized with a wreath presentation. Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet31.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_tcn_vet32.jpg Students, staff and the Lewisburg community recognized and remembered those who have served in the Armed Forces during Tri-County North’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, held on Friday, Nov. 5. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.