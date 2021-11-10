News briefs

College Corner LSD shifts November meeting date

The College Corner Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 5:45 p.m.

Eaton announces 2021 fall leaf collection schedule

Leaf collection will occur on the following dates at the listed locations: week of Nov. 8, west side of Barron Street; week of Nov. 15, east side of Barron Street; week of Nov. 22, west side of Barron Street.

During the week of Nov. 29, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

Eaton Oxford Road closed beginning Oct. 18

Eaton Oxford Road (between mailbox #9900 and Morning Sun Road), beginning at Camden College Corner Road and ending at Morning Sun Road, will be closed for approximately five weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 18 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic is permitted.

First Southern Baptist Church hosting support event, prayer bootcamp

Are you traveling the journey of grief? Come be encouraged. Griefshare: Surviving the Holidays. Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9-11 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden, 35 N. Liberty St. Call Alan and Muriel at 937-607-9356. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

In a time when our world seems to be spinning out of control, we need prayer more than ever. Learn how to pray effectively as the Bible teaches us. First Southern Baptist Church of Camden invites you to prayer Boot Camp with Steve Hopkins. Learn how to pray God’s way on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Call the Church to register at 937-452-7291.

Pork Festival annual meeting date set

The annual meeting of the Preble County Pork Festival will be held Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Preble County Fairgrounds conference room. At such time, in addition to the annual meeting agenda the election of board members to represent Twin, Harrison, Monroe and Washington townships will take place.

Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving Dinner

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will again be putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at Bruner Arena. The dinner will be pick up or delivery only due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will not be any dine-in eating allowed. The meal will be prepared at Burner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, from 12-2 p.m. Those interested in ordering a meal are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15. This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer or wish to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm at Community Action Partnership at 937-456-2800. Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help make this possible every year.