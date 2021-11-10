ODOT reports on current projects

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending Nov. 13.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing — From the Indiana state line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained on the mainline in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

Continuing Impacts

Spring Street (New Paris) Bridge Replacement — In the Village of New Paris, just north of Difederico Drive. Spring Street is closed for up to 60 days effective Monday, Oct. 18. Motorists will be detoured by way of Difederico Drive, Washington Street (Ohio 320) and Wrenn Avenue.

U.S. 127 Resurfacing — Between the city of Eaton and the West Manchester corporate limits. Traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers while crews are at work. The project is scheduled to be completed in late fall 2021.

Ohio 503 Culvert Replacement – Between Pundt Road and Horseshoe Drive. Ohio 503 will be closed through Friday, Nov. 12, and motorists will be detoured via U.S. 40 and U.S. 127.