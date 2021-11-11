MVCTC honoring veterans on Nov. 11

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will welcome veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a thank you for their service to our country, veterans will receive free service from the MVCTC Cosmetology Salon. Veterans have the choice of a free manicure, pedicure, facial, haircut, or hairstyle. Veterans will also receive a free coffee and dessert made by MVCTC Culinary Arts students.

Space is limited, and all services are performed by student cosmetologists in training. Call 937-854-6279 to reserve an appointment time.

Masks are required inside any campus building, and a driver’s license or identification is requested for entry. Veterans should park in the visitors parking lot.

