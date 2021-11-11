Preble voters pass senior services levy

EATON —Over 60 percent of voters said “yes” to a levy supporting senior citizens services and facilities in Preble County during the Tuesday, Nov. 2, General Election.

According to the Preble County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, 4,420 votes were cast for (60.06 percent) and 2,937 votes were cast against (39.94 percent) the levy.

“I am so pleased our county values the elderly,” Preble County Council on Aging Executive Director Shelley Ratliff said via email last week. “With the levy passing, we will be able to address the needs of the influx of the 60-plus. I know people have heard me say this time and time again, but it is very important to realize that 25 percent (one in four) of our residents are currently over 60, and by 2030 this number will increase to 33 percent (one in three.)”

“We must be ready and proactive,” Ratliff continued, thanking all the voters who turned out to help pass the measure. “This is not the time to wait and react. Our seniors deserve more. They deserve the best. PCCOA works hard to make sure our seniors remain healthy and independent. Thank you for your approval.”

Issue 1 on the Tuesday, Nov. 4 ballot, the levy put before voters was a replacement of a 1-mill existing levy and an increase of 0.5 mill “to constitute a tax for the benefit of Preble County for the purpose of providing and maintaining senior citizens services and facilities by and through the Preble County Council on Aging or its successor, at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.15 for each one hundred dollars in valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

