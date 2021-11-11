CPD’s Stemp, K9 Dax assist in locating missing patient

CAMDEN — Camden Police Sgt. David Stemp and K-9 Dax are being commended for work they did in helping locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient last month.

According to CPD Chief Matt Spurlock, on Friday, Oct. 22, the Camden Police Department received a call for assistance which involved the male Alzheimer’s patient.

Spurlock reported the man had gotten out of a vehicle driven by his wife and went into a wooded area near Somers-Gratis Road and was unable to be located. “It was reported that several law enforcement personnel and several family members had been actively involved in the search,” Spurlock said.

“Sgt. Stemp and K9 Dax arrived on scene and Sgt. Stemp observed the area and was able to speak with people on scene,” Spurlock continued. “Sgt. Stemp deployed his partner K9 Dax, who was able to get a track of human scent. Sgt. Stemp and K9 Dax traveled south and located the male in the woods.”

“This is a prime example of why we choose to have a K9 unit and the benefits thereof,” Spurlock added. “We have no way of knowing the outcome of this incident if Sgt. Stemp and K9 Dax would have not been able to locate the male, but we can only assume the worst. Sgt. Stemp will receive a letter of commendation for his team’s performance on this day. I am thankful for this team’s efforts. Thank you Sgt. Stemp and K9 Dax for another job well done!”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

