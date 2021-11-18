Voters approve Public Health levy renewal

EATON — Most voters in the Nov. 2, General Election said “yes” to a renewal tax levy for the Preble County General Health District. According to the Preble County Board of Elections’ unofficial results, of the 7,308 Preble County voters who cast their ballot on the issue, 4,563 (62.44 percent) voted for it and 2,745 (37.56 percent) against it.

“We are very grateful to the Preble County community for continuing to support Public Health in Preble County, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” PC Public Health Commissioner Erik Balster said last week. “We hope to continue to provide the essential public health services that help keep the community healthy and safe, while continuing to find new ways to address emerging concerns.”

Issue 2 on the ballot was a renewal of a tax “for the benefit of the Preble County General Health District for the purpose of providing funds to support the General Health District programs, services, and clinics, at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.03 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

