Home Is The Foundation takes stand against hunger and homelessness

EATON — This coming week, Home Is The Foundation is recognizing Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a nationwide week of action where people draw attention to the importance of combating hunger and homelessness.

Staff from Home Is The Foundation will spend the week providing information, fundraising, and advocacy to address these critical issues.

“Having grown up in Preble County, seeing people struggle with hunger and especially homelessness in my hometown is particularly personal to me.” said Clayton Genth, Executive Director for HIT Foundation. “We’re organizing Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to empower and educate the public about these topics to find and support solutions for the benefit of all Preble County residents.”

Every person deserves food on their plate and a roof over their head, according to Genth “Unfortunately, far too many people in Preble County experience hunger and homelessness.”

According to Genth:

• In 2020, Home Is The Foundation helped 140 Preble County residents experiencing homelessness.

• In 2020, the community provided nearly 7,000 meals to help those experiencing homelessness.

• According to the most recent Census, the poverty rate in Preble County is 8.9 percent

• As of January 2020, Ohio had an estimated 10,655 experiencing homelessness on any given day, as reported by Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“If you or someone you know is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, please call 937-472-0500 ext. 422 or ext. 405,” HIT officials said in a press release.

As part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Home Is The Foundation will be hosting a donation drive to collect items most requested by people experiencing homelessness in Preble County.

• Requested items: Cases of bottled water, umbrellas, sleeping bags, sweat pants and sweat shirts in sizes small, medium and plus size, full-size personal hygiene items, men’s gently used shoes/boots, washcloths, women’s underwear, and all sizes of sports bras. Hand warmers are also greatly appreciated. Items can be dropped off during normal business hours. Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, visit the HIT Foundation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/HITFoundation

Secure monetary donations may be made online at www.hitfoundation.org, mailed, or dropped off in person. Folks can also host Facebook fundraisers that benefit Home Is The Foundation Homeless Services programs.

Meals are appreciated by HIT’s Emergency Shelter clients. Anyone who would like to donate a meal to feed 10 adults can sign up online at mealtrain.com/54851k or call the shelter at 937-472-0500 ext. 422.

