Commissioners recognize Veterans Day

EATON — Preble County Commissioners on Wednesday, Nov. 10, recognized Preble County’s veterans with a proclamation in honor of Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

Commission President Rachael Vonderhaar read the proclamation: “Whereas the contributions and sacrifices of the men and women who served in the armed forces have been vital in maintaining our freedoms and way of life; and whereas tens of millions of Americans have served in the armed forces of the United States during the past century; and whereas hundreds of thousands of Americans have given their lives while serving in the armed forces during the past century; and whereas our state is home to more than 848,000 veterans 6,793 active duty military, 11,000 National Guard and Reserves and their families, and whereas our veterans are brave and selfless individuals who when duty called willingly put themselves in harm’s way to defend the lives and liberties of others, and their abiding patriotism, and enduring devotion to the ideals on which the United States is founded, can never fail to inspire us.”

The resolution continued, “Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Preble County Board of Commissioners does hereby honor and recognize all veterans for their service and observation of the Nov. 11, 2021, Veterans Day holiday and encourages the people of Preble County to acknowledge and honor the contributions of our veterans to the principles of democracy, individual freedom and human rights.”

Preble County Commissioners recognized Veterans Day last week with a proclamation presented to staff of the Preble County Veteran Services Office. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_commission_vets.jpg Preble County Commissioners recognized Veterans Day last week with a proclamation presented to staff of the Preble County Veteran Services Office. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

