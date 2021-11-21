BBB Spark Award honors Miami Valley entrepreneurs 35 years & under, new business owners

DAYTON — Better Business Bureau serving Dayton & the Miami Valley recently announced nominations are open for the 2022 BBB Spark Awards.

This is the fourth year the BBB will be presenting this award for entrepreneurship, which seeks to identify trustworthy entrepreneurs age 35 and under and new business owners less than three years in operation. It honors eligible social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners from this community that embody and cultivate the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. These “trustmakers” are the future of our trusted marketplace.

Applications and nominations are accepted online at bit.ly/2022DaytonSparkAward. If you’d like to nominate an organization, the deadline to do so is Feb. 1, 2022. Nominated companies must complete and submit their entries by April 1, 2022. (Organizations may self-nominate.) Award criteria can also be found at this website.

The Spark Award winners will be announced on May 10 during the BBB’s Torch Awards For Ethics. Additionally, recipients will be involved with telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the spark of these entrepreneurs and new business owners. They set the bar for others in our marketplace. They have hustle and light the way for others to follow,” John North, president and CEO of BBB serving Dayton/Miami Valley said.

The Class of 2022 honorees will inspire others to take the leap into successful entrepreneurship. So, if you, or someone you know, is a young leader of an outstanding entrepreneurial company, submit a nomination or entry for the Spark Awards today.

For information regarding this new recognition, call 937-610-2270 or e-mail scraig@dayton.bbb.org.