News briefs

BOE meeting set

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct regular business meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. for the certification of the 2021 General Election Official Canvass. The official canvass will be held in the board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Eaton announces 2021 fall leaf collection schedule

Leaf collection will occur on the following dates at the listed locations: week of Nov. 22, west side of Barron Street. During the week of Nov. 29, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.