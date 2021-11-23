City council honors Wagner, tennis champions

EATON – It was an evening of recognizing Eaton residents at City Council’s Monday, Nov. 15, meeting, where council honored fellow councilman Gary Wagner for his many years of serving the Eaton community, and recognized Eaton High School tennis state tennis champions Macy Hitchcock, Mallory Hitchcock, and Grace Murphy.

Vice-Mayor David Kirsch, standing in for Mayor Joe Renner who was not present due to illness, read a proclamation in Wagner’s honor.

“We are here today to honor and celebrate the 57 years of exemplary service Gary Wagner has bestowed upon the City of Eaton,” Kirsch began.

According to the proclamation, Wagner began his career with the City of Eaton in 1964. “During his career he has implemented many significant developments and improvements to the community and has continued to serve the community long after his retirement in 1999,” Kirsch continued.

In 2003, Wagner took a seat on Eaton City Council. “From holding a seat on many city boards to conducting numerous council meetings as mayor, he has always put the needs of the community first,” Kirsch continued. “Gary’s dedication, model work ethic and knowledge have been a priceless gift to the City of Eaton and will be treasured as such.”

The proclamation went on to wish Wagner “many continued years of good health, relaxation and happiness.”

A reception was held in Wagner’s honor prior to the meeting.

Council also recognized Eaton High School tennis player Macy Hitchcock for winning the 2021 Division II State Singles Championship at the 46th Annual Girls Tennis State Tournament held in Mason, Oct. 22-23.

Kirsch read a resolution honoring her: “the 2021 Division II State Girls Singles Tennis Champion should be recognized for her history-making state championship wins, hard work, good sportsmanship and dedication; and the Eaton City Council does hereby wish to honor Macy Hitchcock, the 2021 Division II State Singles Champion.”

The resolution went on to “urge all citizens to reflect upon the dedication, determination and perseverance that enabled her to repeat her State Championship win.”

Council went on to honor the Eaton High School doubles team of Grace Murphy and Mallory Hitchcock, who claimed the Division II State Doubles Championship at the state tournament.

According to officials, “dating back to 1976, Eaton High School’s domination this year in singles and doubles tennis marks only the 11th time ever in Ohio Division II Girls Tennis that a school has won both the singles and doubles titles in the same year.”

The proclamation read by Kirsch in Murphy and Mallory Hitchcock’s honor also noted: “the 2021 Division II State Girls Doubles Tennis Champions should be recognized for their history-making state championship win, hard work, good sportsmanship and dedication and Eaton City Council does hereby wish to honor the doubles team of Grace Murphy and Mallory Hitchcock, the 2021 Division II State Doubles Champion and urges all citizens to reflect upon the dedication, determination and perseverance that enabled them to succeed with their State Championship win.”

In other business:

•Assistant City Manager Joe Ferriell presented an update on several projects which have been undertaken in 2021.

•Authorized the purchase of a 2023 Kenworth Municipal Snowplow Truck 330HP engine from Kenworth of Dayton in the amount of $99,613. This will replace a 1995 International truck.

•Authorized the sale of a 2014 Homesteader Aluminum Trailer along with any pertinent accessories, for the City Fire/EMS Division, with a sale price not to exceed $2,500. The trailer is no longer needed.

•Authorized the purchase of two police vehicles through the State Cooperative Purchasing Program, for a total of $72,976. These two Ford Explorer Sport Utility Vehicles will replace two 2010 Chevy Impala cruisers.

