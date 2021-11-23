Holiday events scheduled across Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Looking for something to do to celebrate the holiday season? Opportunities abound in Preble County beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

Downtown Eaton, Inc. will present the 32nd Annual White Christmas Celebration on Friday, Nov. 26, on Preble County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Eaton. A children’s parade will usher Santa to town beginning at 5:30 p.m. A lighting ceremony and Christmas music will follow at 6 p.m. End the evening by driving through Fort St. Clair for a special preview of the Whispering Christmas light display. For more information about Downtown Eaton, Inc., visit www.downtowneatoninc.org.

Camden Comeback will host its Christmas in the Village evening on Friday, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, located across from the fire station in Camden. Santa Claus is coming and will kick off the holiday season by lighting the Christmas tree and the village park and visit with children. There will be live carolers, a live nativity and more. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about Camden Comeback, visit www.camdencomeback.org.

Whispering Christmas, located at Fort St. Clair in Eaton, runs from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Whispering Christmas began in 1987 with just 800 lights. Today the display has grown to include over 2 million lights. Whispering Christmas is open 6-9:30 p.m. each evening for drive-thru only.

Lewisburg Life will host a day full of Christmas magic in the village during its annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon-5 p.m. Local businesses will be showcasing their beautifully decorated shops. Carriage rides will also be available during the day. For additional information about Lewisburg Life, visit the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.lewisburgchamber.com/lewisburg_life.

The Tri-County North Community Association in Lewisburg will host the village’s 17th annual Christmas Lighting of the Lights at Lewisburg Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 5. Join Santa in the Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Santa will arrive at the park at 5:15 p.m. to help light-up the park. Lewisburg Community Park will be adorned in over a mile of lights and displays. The evening will include a special “Jolly and Bright” Fireworks Pyrotechnic Show after the lights are lit. There will be live music, hot dogs, cookies, and hot chocolate for everyone. Guests are reminded to dress warm and cozy for the evening. For more information about the TCN Community Association, visit www.tcncommunityassociation.com.

The Preble County Park District will host “Christmas Caroling with Eric Loy” at The Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 N., Lewisburg on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2-2:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 8 to events@preblecountyparkdistrict.com or call 937-962-5561. Light refreshments will be provided.

Back in the Village of Lewisburg, the Lewisburg Historical Society will host Christmas at the Caboose, 6318 Depot Lane, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Visit Santa and his elves in the caboose and enjoy the Gingerbread House Showcase. There will be arts and crafts activities, entertainment, and free hot chocolate, cookies, and kettle corn. Weather permitting, families are invited to join in the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt and Story for children in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade at 6:15 p.m. at the covered bridge in Community Park. This event is BYOF: “Bring your own flashlight.” Everyone is invited to bring their own sweet creation to show off their creativity in the Gingerbread House Showcase. Gingerbread houses should be dropped off at the Depot between 2:30-3:30 p.m. the day of the event. For additional information, email lewisburghistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

The Preble County Historical Society will host an Old-Fashioned Christmas Breakfast and Dinner, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12. Limited seats are available. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25/breakfast, $50/dinner) are available online at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/11/web1_white_christmas14-1.jpg

Christmas events kick off Friday in Eaton, Camden