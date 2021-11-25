White Christmas Lighting Contest announced

EATON — Residents and businesses in the City of Eaton are invited to decorate their homes for Downtown Eaton, Inc.’s White Christmas annual lighting contest.

The use of white lights is encouraged.

Rules:

The contest is open, without entry, to all residents and businesses within Eaton City limits.

Judging:

•Judging for the lighting contest will begin on the evening of Friday, Dec. 3, and run until the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 7. On each of these four nights, lights must be on from 6-9 p.m. to be eligible. Prizes will be awarded to three homes and one business.

•Residential first place winner will receive $100 and a yard sign announcing their home as the first-place winner.

•Residential second place winner will receive $75 and a yard sign announcing their home as the second-place winner.

•Residential third place winner will receive $50 and a yard sign announcing their home as the third-place winner.

•Business category winner will receive a plaque they can place in their lobby.

•Yard signs will be collected after the holiday season and reused for next year’s winners.