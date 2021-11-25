News briefs

ESC meeting rescheduled

The December regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

Eaton fall leaf collection wrapping up

Leaf collection will occur on the west side of Barron Street the week of Nov. 22. During the week of Nov. 29, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.