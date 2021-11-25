Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas part of 2021 ‘Ohio Holiday Lights Trail’

EATON — Eaton Ohio Fort St. Clair’s annual light display, Whispering Christmas, opens for the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26, and it promises to surprise and delight all who attend.

This year’s drive through display features over 2 million lights, has three new additions, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will wave to cars as they drive through Dec. 1-23. Whispering Christmas is open every evening Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, from 6- 9:30 p.m.

Organizers ask for a $5 donation per vehicle to help maintain and improve Fort St. Clair and the Whispering Christmas light display. For more information, visit the Whispering Christmas Committee’s Facebook page @FortStClairWhisperingChristmas.

For the first time, Whispering Christmas is part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, a compilation of the state’s most impressive light displays curated by Ohio. Find It Here., the state’s tourism division. This year’s holiday lights trail features 43 locations across Ohio, the largest trail since its inception five years ago.

“We’re really excited to be part of the Ohio Holiday Lights Trail because it reinforces what a special attraction we have right here in Eaton, Ohio,” Amber Willeford, co-chair of Whispering Christmas said. “Visiting light displays is such a special holiday tradition for so many families. We’re so thankful for all of our volunteers who have helped to create these magical moments and special memories for our community and surrounding areas.”

The Ohio Holiday Lights Trail is part of Ohio. Find It Here.’s “Ohio for the Holidays” campaign encouraging residents and visitors alike to enjoy the holiday events, attractions and activities across Ohio.

For more holiday ideas and inspiration, visit Ohio.org and follow @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Share your holiday adventures on social media using #OhioFindItHere and #OhioForTheHolidays.

Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas began in 1987 with just 800 lights. Today the display has grown to over 2 million lights.

Fort St. Clair Park is located at 135 Camden Rd. in Eaton.

